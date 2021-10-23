PM Modi hails efforts of vaccine manufacturers in achieving 100 cr COVID vaccination milestone

Prime Minister interacted with the domestic vaccine manufacturers at Lok Kalyan Marg on Saturday.He appreciated their hard work and the confidence given by them during the pandemic.Prime Minister exhorted that the country needs to institutionalise the best practices learnt during the last one and a half years and said that this is an opportunity to modify our practices, in tune with the global standards.He said that the entire world is looking up to India, in the backdrop of the success of the vaccination drive. He emphasised that the vaccine manufacturers should continuously work together to be ready to face future challenges.According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the domestic vaccine manufacturers praised the never before seen collaboration between the government and industry, and applauded the regulatory reforms, simplified procedures, timely approvals, and forthcoming and supportive nature of the government throughout this endeavour.Adar Poonawala and Cyrus Poonawalla from Serum Institute of India praised the regulatory reforms brought out by the government. Dr Krishna Ella, Bharat Biotech International thanked the Prime Minister for having taken Covaxin, and for the continuous support and motivation during its development.Pankaj Patel from Zydus Cadila thanked the Prime Minister for talking about the DNA based vaccine in the UN General Assembly. Mahima Datla of Biological E commended the vision of the Prime Minister which helped the country attain the vaccination milestone, said PMO.Dr Sanjay Singh of Gennova Biopharmaceuticals talked about the importance of innovation and backward integration in the field of vaccine development. Satish Reddy from Dr Reddy's Lab appreciated the collaboration between government and industry throughout this endeavour. Dr Rajesh Jain of Panacea Biotec praised the continuous communication by the government throughout the pandemic.The interaction was attended by Cyrus Poonawalla and Adar Poonawalla, Serum Institute of India; Dr Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella, Bharat Biotech International Ltd; Pankaj Patel and Shervil Patel, Zydus Cadila; Mahima Datla and Narender Mantela, Biological E Ltd; Dr Sanjay Singh and Satish Ramanlal Mehta, Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd; Satish Reddy and Deepak Sapra, Dr Reddy's Lab and Dr Rajesh Jain and Harshit Jain, Panacea Biotec Ltd.Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar were also present during the interaction.The interaction comes days after the country crossed a milestone of administering 100 crore vaccinations.As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, with the administration of 68,48,417 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the 100 Crore mark to reach 101.30 Cr (1,01,30,28,411) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. (ANI)