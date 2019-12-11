PM Modi hails passage of CAB in RS as 'a landmark day for India'

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday termed the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Rajya Sabha as a landmark day for India and its ethos of compassion and brotherhood.

"A landmark day for India and our nation's ethos of compassion and brotherhood! Glad that the #CAB2019 has been passed in the #RajyaSabha. Gratitude to all the MPs who voted in favour of the Bill. This Bill will alleviate the suffering of many who faced persecution for years," he said in a tweet.



The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which seeks to give citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

The Lok Sabha has already passed the Bill.

The Bill had been tabled in the Rajya Sabha by Home Minister Amit Shah earlier in the day.

In the Rajya Sabha, 125 MPs voted for the CAB, while 105 voted against the Bill. (ANI)

