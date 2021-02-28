PM Modi has capacity, courage to take revolutionary decisions for future technological advancements: Jitendra Singh

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 28 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team has the capacity and courage to take revolutionary decisions for future technological advancements.



"PM of India and his team has the capacity and courage to take revolutionary decisions for future technological advancements", said the Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and Prime Minister's Office maintained while addressing 'National Science Day' organised on the theme "Future of STI: Impact on Education, Skills, and Work" by the Department of Students Welfare, the University of Jammu here.

"With a reasonable degree of evidence, space technology has entered every Indian household in one form or the other, and space technology is finding its applications everywhere be that the smart city projects, agricultural technology, remote sensing, railway technology, and disaster management in India," he said.

Addressing the academicians, scholars, and students on the National Science Day, Singh said, the space technology in India is progressing by leaps and bounds under the present Government and the country is now on the verge of sending humans to space through its 'Gaganyaan Mission'.

He further said scientific perseverance has gained momentum from the last seven years under Prime Minister's guidance and the recently announced National Education policy is one of the best steps ever initiated taking the scientific studies in the vernacular form.

Speaking on the early development of the COVID-19 vaccine in India as compared to most developed countries in the world, Singh said the resilience exhibited by the Indian Scientists has no comparison and it is now evident from the fact that India has been able to export the COVID vaccine to most of the medically advanced nations across the globe besides ensuring its adequate availability in India. (ANI)