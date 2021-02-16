PM Modi has shown enormous leadership on issues relating to climate change: COP26 President

Sharma, who met Prime Minister today, said the governments must come forward with ambitious targets to cut emissions by 2030 and to set out net-zero targets."We had a very good discussion with Prime Minister Modi and I remarked on the fact that he personally has shown an enormous amount of leadership in the area of climate and of course, nature and biodiversity. When he was Chief Minister in Gujarat he set up a climate finance department which was pioneering. It wasn't something that was happening regularly something across the world. He was someone who helped to get the Paris agreement over the line," Sharma told ANI."The Climate Ambition summit which the UK organised together with UN and France on Dec 12 on five year anniversary of Paris Agreement, the Prime Minister made a bold commitment when it comes to renewables. For that, we are very grateful. I pointed out the message that I am talking to all the governments around COP26. We are looking for a number of things to happen. Firstly, the governments must come forward with ambitious targets to cut emissions by 2030 and to set out net-zero targets," he added.Sharma said the issue of finance is really important."The issue of finance is really important to make sure developed countries deliver on the 100 billion dollar promise that was made and to get more private finance flowing as well and then in the adaptation space to get countries come up with their adaptation plans which is nearly where India has been leading for a long period of time. And finally to close the outstanding issues from the Paris Agreement," he said.Asked about his meeting with Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar and his take on India's climate action plan, Sharma said, "India has been incredibly forward when it comes to renewables and the story here is very much about driving green growth, which is something that the UK is also doing"."We are very committed. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is very committed to green growth. In the UK, we have demonstrated that green growth is possible. Over the last 30 years, we have grown our economy by 75 per cent and yet cut emissions by 43 per cent and I think that's the message we want to take. If we work together, there would, of course, be compromises but if we able to do that we will achieve consensus and ultimately we have to deliver Glasgow, we have to deliver not just for a generation but for future generations."He said they are keen that Glasgow is a physical event."I know that COVID-19 is a big issue but we are planning for a physical event. Of course, we are looking at contingencies as well," he said.During his stay in the national capital, Sharma was shown of the solar rooftop at India Habitat Centre (IHC). The site has a 250 KWp rooftop Photo Voltaic (PV) plant which helps IHC reduce costs and minimise exposure to fluctuation in grid tariffs, officials said.They said IHC saves approximately Rs 2 lakh annually and reduces 300 tons of CO2 emissions per year.It has been set up by SunSource Energy, which is funded by the Neev Fund that was conceptualised in 2015 by Prime Minister Modi and then UK Prime Minister David Cameron. (ANI)