PM Modi has started new chapter in India's development, will be $5 trillion economy by 2024: Amit Shah

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Jan 11 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "starting a new chapter in India's development" and exuded confidence that India will achieve its goal to be a $5 trillion economy by 2024.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started a new chapter in India's economic development. Since 1947 to 2014, we could make India a $2 trillion economy. From 2014-2019, the Narendra government within five years made it $3 trillion from $2 trillion," he said while addressing the annual convocation at the Gujarat Technological University (GTU)."No economy in the world has made such a huge jump. Today, those who are commenting on a temporary phase ... don't get disheartened by it ... I am here to tell you that $3 trillion is not our destination. In 2024, India will achieve the goal of $5 trillion economy," he said.The Home Minister stressed that youths are important for achieving this goal.Talking about 'New India,' Shah said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi says it in the entire world that we would build a New India. That is because of his faith in the country's youths like you. On the basis of this faith, he says with confidence that -- my country has the solution to all the challenges of the world."The Home Minister said that faith is there in him because of his constant communication with children, and students.He, however, said: "There is no dearth of people in the country spreading pessimism."Congratulating students for 'crossing' an important milestone, the Home Minister urged them to read about Swami Vivekananda and try to inculcate his thoughts in their lives.Urging the youths to think of nation-building, he said: "Can we make the use of technology a medium to solve problems faced by the country? We will have to keep this dimension in our thinking as well.""Thousands of farmers are burning stubbles due to compulsion. When I see those talking of environment and giving lectures to them, I want to make them understand that you are talking about problems. Please don't think the farmer is not aware of the problem. He just doesn't have the solution," added he. (ANI)