PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina and focused on issues of mutual interest.

"PM @narendramodi warmly welcomed Bangladesh PM #SheikhHasina on her visit to India. The leaders have met for the second time in 10 days exemplifying the strength of India-Bangladesh ties," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.



Modi and Hasina had previously met each other on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly in New York last month.

The MEA, in a statement, had said that India and Bangladesh will sign a clutch of pacts on Saturday to cement trade, connectivity and economic links between the two countries after the talks between the two leaders.

Prior to this, the visiting Prime Minister also called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

"EAM @DrSJaishankar had a warm conversation with Bangladesh PM #SheikhHasina. Reaffirmed India's highest priority to her relations with Bangladesh," Kumar said.

Hasina is also scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind in the afternoon. (ANI)