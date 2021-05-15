PM Modi holds key meeting on Covid crisis

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a crucial meeting on Saturday to review the Covid-19 situation and vaccination progress across the country.

It started at 11 a.m.

The Prime Minister is likely to take stock of oxygen supply in the country as the shortage of the life-saving gas has been linked to deaths of patients in several parts of the country and has emerged as one of the biggest challenges, apart from discussing on preparedness and plans to control Covid-19 and other issues related to management to curb the deadly disease.