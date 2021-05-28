PM Modi holds review meeting with Odisha CM, officials over impact of Cyclone Yaas

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a review meeting with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other officials of the state administrations to assess the impact of Cyclone Yaas.



The Prime Minister reached Odisha's Bhubaneswar earlier in the day.

He will conduct an aerial survey of the affected parts of Odisha and West Bengal from 12:15 pm to 2:15 pm.

After the aerial survey, PM Modi will be visiting West Bengal, where he will be conducting a review meeting with state Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and officials over the impact of Cyclone Yaas in the state.

The Prime Minister on Thursday also chaired a meeting to review the impact of the cyclone.

During the review meeting, PM Modi advised the concerned agencies to ensure normal life is restored in the affected areas at the earliest.

Cyclone Yaas made landfall in Odisha on May 26.

At least 3 persons have lost their lives in Odisha when Cyclone Yaas made landfall, while the Baitarani river has crossed danger level at Anandpur and Akhuapada.

Around 106 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed with 46 teams each in West Bengal and Odisha that rescued more than 1000 persons and removed more than 2500 trees/poles that had fallen and obstructed the roads. (ANI)