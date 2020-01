Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Dynamic Architectural Illumination with synchronised light and sound system of Rabindra Setu (Howrah Bridge), as a part of 150th-anniversary celebrations of Kolkata Port Trust.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were also present on the occasion.



Prime Minister Modi is on a two-day visit to West Bengal. (ANI)