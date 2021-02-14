PM Modi inaugurates various development projects in Kochi

Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated various development projects in Kochi "to energise the growth trajectory of India".



"We have gathered here to celebrate the development of Kerala and India. The works being inaugurated today cover a wide range of sectors. They will energise the growth trajectory of India," he said while speaking at the event.

The Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan had welcomed PM Modi by draping a shawl and presenting a memento to him in Kochi.

The Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and several ministers were also present at the event.

During his tour to Kerala, the Prime Minister has dedicated the Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP) of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL); Ro-Ro Vessels at Willingdon Islands, Cochin; International Cruise Terminal "Sagarika" at Cochin Port; Marine Engineering Training Institute, Vigyana Sagar, Cochin Shipyard Limited to the country and laid the foundation stone of Reconstruction of South Coal Berth at Cochin Port.

Earlier today, PM Modi inaugurated the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension project, which has been completed at a cost of Rs 3,770 crores.

He also laid the foundation stone for the Discovery Campus of IIT Madras. (ANI)