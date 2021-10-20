PM Modi inaugurates various development projects in UP's Kushinagar

Among the various projects, Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of Rajkiya Medical College in Kushinagar which will be built at a cost of over Rs 280 crore.As per an official release, the medical college will be a 500-bed hospital and provide admissions to 100 students in the MBBS course in academic session 2022-2023.Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 12 other development projects worth over Rs 180 crore.Earlier today, he inaugurated Kushinagar International Airport and also presided over an event organised to mark Abhidhamma Day in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar. (ANI)