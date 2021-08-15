PM Modi inspects guard of honour, hoists national flag at Red Fort

Prior to that he inspected the Guard of Honour, which was positioned directly in front of the National Flag across the moat below the ramparts.The GoC Delhi area conducted the prime minister to the Saluting Base where a combined inter-services and police guards presented the general salute to him, following which PM Modi inspected the Guard of Honour.For the first time ever, this year as soon as the national flag is hoisted by the Prime Minister, two Mi 17 1V helicopters of the Indian Air Force showered flower petals.On his arrival in the Red Fort, the Prime Minister was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar.Later, a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard presented general salute to the Prime Minister. Thereafter, PM Modi inspected the Guard of Honour.The Prime Minister had launched 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' from Sabarmati Ashramat Ahmedabad in Gujarat in March 2021 to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence. The celebrations will continue till August 15, 2023.Meanwhile, security arrangements have been tightened in the national capital for the 75th Independence Day celebrations on Sunday. Counter-drone technology has been deployed in sensitive areas in the national capital to thwart any untoward incident.Meanwhile, farmers have proposed tractor parade in the national capital on Independence Day against the three farm laws introduced by the Central government last year.Speaking to ANI, a farmer said, "Around 5,000 vehicles and 20,000 farmers will take part in the parade on Sunday. We are ready for the protest. Our protest is against the three farm laws. Women are leading this protest. We want to show the government that we are not broken. The protest is on."Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana informed that they have been talking to farmer leaders and Delhi borders have been sealed.A series of events are being organised across the country to mark the occasion. (ANI)