PM Modi interacts with beneficiaries of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa' programme

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with beneficiaries and stakeholders of the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme" via video conferencing.



Goa Chief Minister Promod Sawant was also present on the occasion.

The initiative of Swayampurna Goa was launched on October 1, 2020.

Under this programme, a state government officer is appointed as 'Swayampurna Mitra'. The Mitra visits a designated panchayat or municipality, interacts with people, coordinates with multiple government departments and ensures that various government schemes and benefits are available to the eligible beneficiaries. (ANI)