PM Modi interacts with Dawoodi Bohra community

The community members felicitated Modi and highlighted Prime Minister's association with Syedna Sahib, the spiritual head of the community. They also recalled his visit to Indore last year to attend their community programme.

Tweeting after the interaction, the Prime Minister, who is on a seven-day visit to the US, said: "The Dawoodi Bohra community has distinguished itself across the world. In Houston, I had the opportunity to spend time with them and speak about a wide range of issues."

A festival-like atmosphere pervaded the NRG stadium as thousands of members of the Indian diaspora gathered for the 'Howdy, Modi!' event to listen to Modi's address. Around 50,000 members of the Indian diaspora are expected to attend the event, for which tickets were sold out many weeks ago. President Donald Trump will also attend and address the gathering.