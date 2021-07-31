PM Modi interacts with IPS probationers, tells them next 25 years crucial for India's development

PM Modi was interacting with the Hyderabad-based Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, which is one of the premier police training institution in the country.While interacting with the IPS officers, PM Modi said, "You are starting your career at a time when India is going through a phase of transformation in every field, every level. The coming 25 years of your career are also going to be the most important 25 years of India's development. That's why your preparation, your mood, should be in line with this big goal.""This year's date of August 15, brings with it the 75th anniversary of independence. In the last 75 years, India has tried to build a better police service. The infrastructure related to police training has also improved a lot in recent years," said PM Modi.Prime Minister said the tide that rose in the country between 1930 and 1947, the way the youth of the country came forward, the whole young generation got united for one goal. "Today the same sentiment is expected within you. At that time, the people of the country fought for Swaraj. Today, you have to move forward for Surajya," he added.Prime Minister said, "Your services will be in different districts, cities of the country. So you have to remember a mantra. Whatever decisions you take while in the field, it should be in the interest of the country, there should be a national perspective."Reiterating the spirit of Nation First, the Prime Minister said, "You always have to remember that you are the flag bearer of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat too. Therefore, the spirit of Nation First, Always First--should be reflected in every action of yours."Further, taking view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister said, "In the fight against Coronavirus, our policemen have worked shoulder to shoulder with the countrymen. In this effort, many police personnel had to even sacrifice their lives. I pay homage to them and offer my condolences to their families on behalf of the country."Further, Prime Minister said Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives and Mauritius are companions in happiness and sorrow."Be it Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Mauritius, we all are not only neighbours, but we also have a lot in common in our thinking and social fabric. We are all companions of happiness and sorrow. Whenever there is any calamity, first of all we help each other", said PM Modi.Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai will be present on the occasion. (ANI)