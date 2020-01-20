PM Modi interacts with students at exhibition ahead of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020'

New Delhi [India], Jan 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday walked through an exhibition of beautiful artwork by students here and also interacted with some of the students ahead of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020'.

"Eagerly awaiting today's #ParikshaPeCharcha2020! It is always a delight to connect with India's youth. Their energy and vibrancy are unparalleled. Today we would talk about numerous subjects relating to exams and even life beyond exams," the Prime Minister tweeted earlier.



The third edition of Prime Minister's interaction programme with school students 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020' is being held at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

During the programme, Prime Minister Modi will answer the questions and interact with select students about how they can beat examination stress.

Around 2,000 students are participating from all over India in the programme.

"The HRD Ministry in partnership with MyGov launched a 'short essay' competition on five different themes for students of classes 9 to 12 for the programme," a government press release said.

