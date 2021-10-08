PM Modi lauds contribution of Chief Economic Advisor Subramanian

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Lauding Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) KV Subramanian, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his academic brilliance, unique perspectives on key economic as well as policy matters and reformist zeal are noteworthy.



"It has been a delight to work with KV Subramanian. His academic brilliance, unique perspectives on key economic as well as policy matters and reformist zeal are noteworthy. Wishing him the very best for his coming endeavours," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Subramanian on Friday said that he has decided to return to academia after completion of three-year tenure as the Chief Economic Adviser to Government of India.

Subramanian said he received tremendous encouragement and support from within the government and has been fortunate to enjoy a warm relationship with senior functionaries. (ANI)

