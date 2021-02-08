PM Modi lauds country's COVID vaccination efforts

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India has come up with more than one vaccine within a year to fight against the COVID-19 and is also providing it to the world which will further boost self-confidence.



"India has seen days when there was a large threat of polio and smallpox. Nobody knew whether India will get a vaccine or how many people will get it. From those days we are here, India has come up with more than one vaccine within a year. Our nation is making vaccines for the world. This increases our self-confidence," said the Prime Minister while replying to the motion of thanks on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha.

He further said that the COVID period has added new strength to the country's federal structure and the spirit of cooperative federalism. "India is a pharma hub. We have exported drugs to over 150 countries," he added.

He also lauded the world's biggest vaccination drive being carried out in the country.

The Prime Minister called Coronavirus an 'unknown enemy' due to which even family members were unable to help each other in the beginning and the world was worried as to how India will tackle the crisis. "With the grace of God, we have managed it well. The credit to win this war goes to the people of India, not an individual or any government," he said.

On Friday, the marathon debate in the Rajya Sabha on the motion of thanks to the President's address concluded with 50 speakers from 25 political parties taking part in the discussion which was spread over three days.

The discussion was one of the longest such debates with high participation of members, said officials.

Eighteen members from BJP, seven of Congress, and 25 from other parties had participated in the debate. (ANI)