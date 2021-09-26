PM Modi lauds effort to rejuvenate Tamil Nadu river

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Stressing on the significance of rivers in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the government and social service organisations undertake several endeavours to rejuvenate rivers.



Sharing one such example of rejuvenation of river, PM Modi while addressing the 81st episode of the monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' said that the Naagnadi river at Vellore and Thiruvannamalai districts of Tamil Nadu, which dried up years ago, is today brimming with water due to the efforts of women there.

"The womenfolk there took up the task to rejuvenate their river. They got people connected, dug up canals through public participation, constructed check dams and recharge wells. The river is brimming with water today," he said.

On similar lines, that river Sabarmati in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on the banks of which Mahatma Gandhi set up the Sabarmati Ashram, has also been rejuvenated, PM Modi said.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. (ANI)

