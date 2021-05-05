PM Modi lauds Kerala for reducing vaccine wastage, strengthening fight against COVID

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised the Kerala government's efforts in reducing vaccine wastage and said that it is important in strengthening the fight against COVID-19.



"Good to see our healthcare workers and nurses set an example in reducing vaccine wastage. Reducing vaccine wastage is important in strengthening the fight against COVID-19," the Prime Minister tweeted quoting Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's tweet.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted the data regarding the wastage of coronavirus vaccine in the state.

"Kerala has received 73,38,806 doses of vaccine from Central government. We have provided 74,26,164 doses, even making use of the extra dose available as wastage factor in each vial. Our health workers, especially nurses have been super efficient and deserve our wholehearted appreciation!," Vijayan tweeted.

The Centre has so far provided over 17.02 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to the states and union territories free of cost and more than 36 lakh doses will be received by them in the next three days, the union health ministry said today.

As many as 17,02,42,410 COVID vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories (UTs) free of cost as per data available till 8 am. Out of 17,02,42,410 COVID vaccines, the total consumption including wastages is 16,07,94,796 doses, the ministry stated. (ANI)