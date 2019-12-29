PM Modi lauds MPs for 'record-breaking' Parliament sessions

New Delhi [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated and lauded MPs of all parties for "record-breaking" productive business during the last two Parliament sessions.

In the 60th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi said the businesses done in the Budget and Winter sessions broke "all records of the past 60 years".



"I am proud to point out that representatives you sent to Parliament have broken all records in the past 6 months. Both the sessions of the 17th Lok Sabha were very productive. Lok Sabha completed 114 per cent business while Rajya Sabha completed 94 per cent business," he said.

The Prime Minister said that about 135 per cent of work was completed in the previous Budget session of Parliament.

Lauding MPs for the achievement, he said: "All MPs are worthy of praise for this achievement. This amount of work in itself is a reflection of the strength of India's democracy and the faith therein."

"I want to congratulate the presiding officers, leaders of all political parties and MPs for their active role," Modi said.

The radio programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month and suggestions, stories and ideas are invited from people for it. (ANI)

