PM Modi lauds people's discipline during last year's janata curfew, fight against COVID-19

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): In the 75th episode of 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India has put up a spirited fight against COVID-19. He lauded corona-warriors and the discipline of the people during last year's janata curfew.



"It was in March last year that the nation heard about janata curfew. From very early on, the people of India have put up a spirited fight against COVID-19," PM Modi said.

The respect has been shown to corona-warriors through clapping, clanging of utensils, lamp lighting touched the heart of the corona warriors, he added.

The Prime Minister further said that last year the question was whether there would be a vaccine for COVID-19 and by when would it be rolled out but today the world's largest vaccination drive is underway in India.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. (ANI)