PM Modi lauds teachers for dealing with challenges in education system amid COVID pandemic

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Shikshak Parv conclave, the Prime Minister said: "During COVID, we have all witnessed capabilities and potential of our education sector. There were a lot of challenges, but you solved all challenges swiftly. Online classes, group video calls, online exams - these concepts were not known to anyone earlier. Our teachers, our parents, our youth made all these concepts a part of our daily lives. It is now time that we take these capabilities forward.""Our teachers do not consider their work as mere a profession, teaching for them is emotional and a sacred moral duty. The relation between a teacher and a student is for a lifetime. While teachers in India have the capability to match any global standards, they also have the rich resource of Indian culture." he said."Our teachers' have displayed their enough potential to get acquainted with new ways such as competency-based teaching, art integration, high-order thinking and creative and critical thinking, it will help them make the youth ready for the future in a better way."PM Modi also lauded the teachers for their contribution to the formulation of the new National Education Policy (NEP)."From the formulation of NEP to its implementation, academicians, experts, teachers and all others have had key roles to play. We have to take this participation to a new level and integrate the society as well," he said.He reiterates that Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Paryaas is not just policy-based, but is participation-based.He launched multiple key initiatives in the education sector during the event such as Indian Sign Language Dictionary (audio and text embedded sign language video for the hearing impaired, in conformity with Universal Design of Learning), Talking Books (audiobooks for the visually impaired), School Quality Assurance and Assessment Framework of CBSE, NISHTHA teachers' training programme for NIPUN Bharat and Vidyanjali portal (for facilitating education volunteers/ donors/ CSR contributors for school development).The theme of 'Shikshak Parv-2021' is "Quality and Sustainable Schools: Learnings from Schools in India". Its celebration will encourage innovative practices to ensure not only continuity of education at all levels but to improve quality, inclusive practices and sustainability in the schools across the country as well.Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Ministers of State for Education Jitin Prasada were also present at the event. (ANI)