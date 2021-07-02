PM Modi lauds UP's efforts to improve Ease of Doing Business, attract investments

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday praised the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government in improving the Ease of Doing Business during the last four years and said that even small towns and villages have witnessed these achievements.



"Uttar Pradesh has made remarkable efforts in increasing investment and improving the 'Ease of Doing Business' during the last four years. It is worth noting that even small towns and rural areas are witnessing these achievements," Prime Minister Modi tweeted in Hindi.

This comes after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter to announce the foreign direct investment has increased in the state despite COVID.

"Despite Corona, foreign direct investment increased in Uttar Pradesh," he tweeted in Hindi. (ANI)