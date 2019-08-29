PM Modi launches 'Fit India Campaign'

Viewed as a huge health enthusiast himself, Prime Minister asked people to take the pledge for a fitter India.

Addressing a large crowd of children who put up a grand show ahead of the launch at the Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex here, Modi said: "We shhould make fitness our mantra for life."

The 'Fit India Movement' has been organised to celebrate the 'National Sports Day' and the campaign aims to encourage people to inculcate physical activity and sports in their everyday lives, a statement said.

Ahead of the event launch, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju tweeted: "Tremendous supports are coming from all sections of the society to participate in the Fit India Movement to be launched by PM Narendra Modiji... "Chief Ministers, corporates and many icons are taking amazing steps to make the programme a grand success." Asked by the University Grant Commission, universities have prepared for the Fit India Movement.