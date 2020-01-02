  1. Sify.com
PM Modi launches 5 DRDO Young Scientists Laboratories in Bengaluru

Last Updated: Thu, Jan 02, 2020 22:01 hrs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the event in Benagluru in Karnataka on Thursday.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched five Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Young Scientists Laboratories here on Thursday.
This will boost indigenous research capabilities in the defence sector.


During the event, the Prime Minister unveiled a plaque and also addressed the scientists.
The event was organised by the Aeronautical Development Establishment, DRDO in which the organisation also showcased some of its innovative products to the Prime Minister at an exhibition.
DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy was also present on the occasion. (ANI)

