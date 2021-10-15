PM Modi launches 7 new defence companies

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched seven new companies that are going to enter the defence sector and said that he hoped all these companies would become the basis of the strength of the country.



"The seven new companies that are going to enter the defence sector today will fulfil the resolve of a capable nation. I hope that all these companies will become the basis of the strength of the country," said the Prime Minister.

"I urge these seven companies to prioritise research and innovation in their work culture. You've to take lead in future technology, give opportunities to researchers. I would also urge startups to collaborate with these seven companies," the Prime Minister said

The government of India has brought in long-awaited reforms by creating seven new defence companies to further self-reliance. The seven companies are being launched DRDO campus, Delhi on the occasion of Dussehra.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present at the launch. (ANI)