PM Modi lays foundation stone of Maharaja Suheldev Memorial in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of Maharaja Suheldev Memorial and development work of Chittaura Lake in Uttar Pradesh, via video conferencing.



"This #Basant has come with new hopes and new enthusiasm for India that is moving forward, leaving behind the despair of the pandemic," said PM Modi at the event while greeting the nation on the occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja.

The event in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh marks the birth anniversary of Maharaja Suheldev. Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath was also present on the occasion.

The complete project will include installation of an equestrian statue of Maharaja Suheldev and development of various tourist amenities like cafeteria, guest house and a children's park, a government statement said.

Maharaja Suheldev's devotion and service to the country is a source of inspiration for all and with the development of this memorial site, the country will be able to get better acquainted with the heroic saga of Maharaja Suheldev. It would also further enhance the tourist potential of this site, it added. (ANI)