PM Modi leaves on packed, week-long US visit

In a statement, Modi said he looks forward to meeting US President Donald Trump in Houston as well as in New York, in a span of a few days.

Both sides will review bilateral relations "in order to bring even more benefits to our two nations and peoples", he said, terming the US "a vital partner for our national development" and that their "shared values, convergent interests and complementary strengths provide the foundation for natural partnership between the world's oldest and largest democracies".

Modi will also address the UN General Assembly session. He is slated to hold around 20 bilateral meetings during his New York visit, including with President Trump. During his UNGA speech he will focus on India's role towards development and peace and security, with no mention of Article 370 which is an "internal issue", the Ministry of External Affairs had said on Thursday. India will also host at the UN an event to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi that will see the participation of several heads of state and government along with the UN Secretary General to "pay our collective tribute to Gandhiji and underscore the significance of his message". On the Houston leg of his visit, Modi will interact with CEOs of leading energy companies in the US with the aim to enhance India-US energy partnership. The highlight there will be the 'Howdy Modi' event for the diaspora on September 22, where Trump and over 60 American lawmakers will be present. The New York leg of the visit will also cover important elements of bilateral relations and he will also addressing the opening plenary of the Bloomberg Global Business Forum and receive the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's Global Goalkeepers Goals Award 2019.