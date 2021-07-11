PM Modi likely to visit Varanasi on July 15 to inaugurate convention centre

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on July 15, official sources informed.



Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate Rudraksh International Convention Centre at Sigra in Varanasi during his visit to the state.

The Convention Centre, which was built with the help of Japan, will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister along with the Ambassador of Japan to India, post which a video message of Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will be broadcasted there, sources added.

In view of the security arrangements, the Special Protection Group (SPG) will reach Varanasi by today evening and will prepare a blueprint for the security of the venue.