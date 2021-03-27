PM Modi meets Bangladesh President

Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid here on Saturday.



The Prime Minister met the Bangladesh President after delegation-level talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

He handed over a symbolic key of 109 ambulances to the Bangladesh PM.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister visited Orakandi Temple and addressed a gathering. "Both India and Bangladesh want to see the world progressing through their own progress. Both the nations want to see stability, love, and peace in the world instead of instability, terror and unrest," he said.

The Prime Minister arrived in Dhaka on Friday on a two-day visit to Bangladesh. (ANI)