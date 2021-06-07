PM Modi meets BJP general secretaries, morcha chiefs, asks them to emerge as beacons of trust in COVID-19 situation

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked party leaders to continue working for the masses with dedication amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He urged them to be present in their respective areas and be available to people in their time of need and strengthen the organisation.



The remarks of the Prime Minister came at his meeting with BJP chief JP Nadda and national general secretaries held on Sunday.

"The PM has asked everyone present to work for the masses with full dedication. If people need help they should approach them and no one else. With or without political post, people should know them for the help they are extending," a source said.

The Prime Minister held meetings with party top brass and morcha chiefs of Bharatiya Janata Party at his residence which went on for hours on the weekend.

Sources said he gave suggestions on how each of the leaders present can improve on the tasks given to them.

The PM asked the leaders as to what they did during lockdown and tasks undertaken by them to help people, the source said.

"The PM was interested in hearing our ideas. He shared his own experiences and motivated us to think out of the box," the source added.

Sources also said that the Prime Minister was more interested in knowing what unique initiatives were undertaken by morchas and the organisation, apart from the tasks allocated by the party.

"Activities on social media and communicating important information by using various platforms was also reviewed in general," sources added.

They said the Prime Minister made suggestions to ensure the effectiveness of their handles on social media.

Those who went in thinking that they will give a briefing on the tasks they did and were expecting the meeting to be over within an hour were in for a surprise as the Prime Minister kept them engaged for hours.

PM's had held a meeting with party morcha chiefs on Saturday. Nadda and B L Santhosh, national general secretary (organisation), too were present at the meeting. The meeting on Saturday lasted nearly four hours and the meeting with national general secretaries on Sunday went on for five hours.

"He is a visionary who has planned 50 years ahead of his time. National security is paramount," said another source while refusing to elaborate on the discussions at the meeting.

In meetings held by Nadda, it has been decided that each morcha will strengthen teams at district and panchayat levels.

Apart from this, they have been asked to take government schemes to the masses.

Efforts will also be made for strengthening verticals and institutions associated with every morcha, constituting teams till panchayat level, and increasing social media presence, sources said. (ANI)

