PM Modi meets CDS Rawat, reviews preparations by Armed Forces in fight against Covid-19

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and reviewed the preparations and operations being undertaken by the Armed Forces to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.



According to an official statement by the Prime Minister's Office, the CDS briefed the Prime Minister that all medical personnel from armed forces who have retired or taken pre-mature retirement in the last 2 years are being recalled to work in Covid facilities in the proximity of their present place of residence.

"Other medical officers who retired earlier have also been requested to make their services available for consultation through medical emergency helplines," it added.

The Prime Minister was also informed that all medical officers on staff appointments at Command, Corps, Division, and similar headquarters of Navy and Air Force will be employed at hospitals.

General Rawat informed PM Modi that nursing personnel are being employed in large numbers to complement the doctors at the hospitals and that oxygen cylinders available with Armed Forces in various establishments will be released for hospitals.

The CDS also said that they are creating medical facilities in large numbers and where possible military medical infrastructure will be made available to civilians.

The Prime Minister also reviewed the operations being undertaken by Indian Air Force (IAF) to transport oxygen and other essentials in India and abroad.

PM Modi also discussed with General Rawat that Kendriya and Rajya Sainik Welfare Boards and Officers posted in various headquarters in veterans cells may be instructed to coordinate the services of veterans to extend the reach to the maximum extent possible including in remote areas. (ANI)