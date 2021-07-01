PM Modi meets Council of Ministers ahead of Monsoon session, asks them to prepare well to tackle Opposition

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked all members of his Council of Ministers to bring forth the opposition parties' attempts to thwart the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



Speaking at the Council of Ministers meeting on Wednesday, PM Modi reportedly instructed the ministers to be prepared for the forthcoming Monsoon Session of parliament. He asked the ministers to come prepared for the session and ensure that they are able to rebut any false claims made by the Opposition regaring handling COVID-19.

Sources also stated that PM Modi asked ministers to put issues pertaining to them with vigour and clarity. Also, PM re-emphasized the need to get more awareness regarding vaccination drive to prevent people from the third wave of COVID-19.

Also, that there should be greater unity and coordination between ministers for effective governance.

The prime minister also reportedly asked the ministers to also ensure delivery of Central government welfare schemes being run by their departments.

The Monsoon Session of parliament is scheduled to start on July 19.

The meeting of the Union Council of Ministers also holds significance as important matters and policy issues are discussed.

The PM in his address, reportedly, stated that the Opposition made irresponsible statements regarding vaccination and promoted hesitancy.

Later they asked for state governments to be allowed to procure COVID-19 vaccines but were unable to fulfill that task as well.

The prime minister pointed out that the mismanagement forced the Centre to take over the vaccination process.

He also urged the ministers to promote COVID-19 related protocol emphatically. He also reportedly asked the minister to come forward with suggestions to boost economic growth. (ANI)