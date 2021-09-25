PM Modi meets people of Indian Diaspora outside hotel in New York

New York [US], September 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted a large number of Indian-Americans, who gathered to meet him outside his hotel in New York on Friday evening (Local Time) during his visit to the United States.



PM Modi is in New York to address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) today.

PM Modi enjoys huge popularity among the Indian diaspora in the US, who constitute around 1.2 per cent of the country's population.

On Thursday, on his arrival in Washington DC, PM Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian Diaspora living in the US. He also hailed the community as the country's "strength".

"Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength. It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world," tweeted PM Modi.

PM Modi left from Washington earlier in the day after holding a meeting with President Joe Biden and attending the Quad Summit.

He reached Washington for a three-day visit to the country on Wednesday, his first beyond neighbourhood since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris here. He also met his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga. PM Modi also participated in the first in-person Quad meeting after COVID-19.

He also held meetings with five global CEOs for potential investment in India on Thursday.

PM Modi's US visit will conclude on September 25 with an address at the United Nations General Assembly focusing on the pressing global challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues.

The theme for this year's General Debate is 'Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations'. (ANI)