PM Modi meets Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister, exchanges views on regional situation

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud here and exchanged views on ongoing bilateral cooperation initiatives and the regional situation.



"Pleased to receive Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. Exchanged views on ongoing bilateral cooperation initiatives and the regional situation. Conveyed my regards to His Majesty the King and His Highness the Crown Prince," PM Modi said in a tweet.

This is the first ministerial visit from Saudi Arabia to India since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Prince Faisal bin Farhan is on a three-day visit to New Delhi.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday. They discussed all issues related to their bilateral relationship and regional and international issues of mutual interest. They also exchanged views on the developments in Afghanistan and other regional issues. (ANI)

