PM Modi meets Singapore counterpart, discusses climate change, Covid

New Delhi/Rome, Oct 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed global efforts to combat climate change and the forthcoming COP26 at a bilateral meeting with his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit at Rome on Saturday.

The two leaders also discussed ongoing efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic through expedited vaccination efforts and ensuring supply of critical medicines, a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said.