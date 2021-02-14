PM Modi meets spiritual leader Bangaru Adigalar in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met spiritual leader Bangaru Adigalar in Chennai.



Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone laying ceremony of several key projects in Chennai.

He laid the foundation stone for the Discovery Campus of IIT Madras. The campus will be built at Thaiyur near Chennai at an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crores in the first phase, over an area of 2 lakh square metres.

PM Modi also inaugurated the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension project, which has been completed at a cost of Rs 3,770 crores. The 9.05 km long extension will link north Chennai with the Airport and Central Railway Station.

He also inaugurated the fourth Railway line between Chennai Beach and Attipattu. This 22.1 km section, laid at a cost of Rs 293.40 crores, traverses through Chennai and Thiruvallur districts. (ANI)