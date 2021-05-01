PM Modi offers prayers at Gurudwara Sis Ganj on Guru Teg Bahadur's 400th Prakash Purab

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning visited Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib in the national capital and offered prayers on the occasion of 400th Prakash Purab of Guru Teg Bahadur.



He visited the Gurudwara without a security route and special security arrangements.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi had extended greetings on social media.

"On the special occasion of his 400th Parkash Purab, I bow to Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji. He is widely respected globally for his courage and his efforts to serve the downtrodden. He refused to bow to tyranny and injustice. His supreme sacrifice gives strength and motivation to many," the Prime Minister tweeted.

On the occasion, devotees took a holy dip in 'Sarovar' at Golden Temple in Amritsar and offered prayers.

Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth Guru (April 1, 1621-November 11, 1675) of the Sikh religion.

On April 8, Prime Minister Modi had said that the occasion of the 400th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji is a spiritual privilege as well as a national duty. (ANI)