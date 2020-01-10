PM Modi on 2-day visit to Kolkata from tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Jan 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day official visit to Kolkata beginning from Saturday where he will participate in several programmes.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation four refurbished heritage buildings in the city including old Currency Building, the Belvedere House, the Metcalfe House and the Victoria Memorial Hall, according to an official statement.



He will also participate in the sesquicentenary celebration of the Kolkata Port Trust.

Modi will be handing over a cheque of Rs 501 crore towards the final installment to meet the deficit of pension fund of retired and existing employees of the Kolkata Port Trust, the statement said.

He is also scheduled to inaugurate Kaushal Vikas Kendra and Pritilata Chhatri Avas for 200 tribal girl students of Sunderbans. (ANI)