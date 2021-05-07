PM Modi only did his 'Mann ki Baat', claims Jharkhand CM after telephonic conversation

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 7 (ANI): Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren about the COVID-19 situation in the state on Thursday night, the Chief Minister tweeted and claimed that the Prime Minister only did his "Mann ki Baat" during the conversation.



"The Prime Minister called today. He only delivered his 'Mann ki Baat' during the conversation. It would have been better if he had listened to and spoken on important matters," Soren tweeted in Hindi.

PM Modi on Thursday also spoke to Chief Ministers of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Lieutenant Governors of Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir about the COVID-19 situation in their respective states and Union Territories.

To check further spread of the virus, the Jharkhand government on Wednesday had announced that all migrant workers returning to the state will have to undergo COVID-19 tests on arrival and a mandatory week-long quarantine.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand on Thursday reported 5,770 new positive cases, pushing the tally to 2,63,115141.

The state currently has 59,532 active cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)