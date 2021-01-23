PM Modi participates in Parakram Diwas celebrations

Kolkata (West Bengal): Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Kolkata on Saturday to participate in the 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations commemorating the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
Later singer Papon sang a song dedicated to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose titled "Subhas ji--Wo Jan-e-hind aa gaye", followied by legendary singer Usha Uthup performing a soulful rendition of iconic Rabindrasangeet 'Ekla Chalo Re'.
PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Kolkata's Netaji Bhawan at Elgin Road today.
Born to advocate Janakinath Bose in Odisha's Cuttack on January 23, 1897, Netaji went on to play a crucial role in the freedom movement. He is also known for establishing the Azad Hind Fauj.
While there is controversy over Bose's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the Central government had in an RTI in 2017 confirmed that he had died in the incident.