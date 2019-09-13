PM Modi pays homage to Sree Narayana Guru on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid homage to social reformer Sree Narayana Guru on his birth anniversary.

"On his Jayanti, I bow to the venerable Sree Narayana Guru. His rich thoughts, noble ideals and emphasis on social harmony continue to guide us. He always gave top most importance to education as well as gender justice. India is fortunate that someone like him blessed our land," PM Modi said in a tweet.



Sree Narayana Guru was a social reformer from Kerala who led a reform movement against casteism and promoted new values of spiritual freedom and social equality. (ANI)

