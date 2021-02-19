PM Modi pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): On the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to the Maratha warrior king and said his life will motivate country for ages.



"Bowing to one of the greatest sons of Mother India, the embodiment of courage, compassion and good governance, the saga of extraordinary intelligence will motivate country for ages," PM Modi tweeted.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also paid tribute to the Maratha warrior king in Mumbai today.

Koshyari paid floral tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Chhatrapati Shivaji was born on February 19, 1630 at Shivneri Fort in Pune. (ANI)

