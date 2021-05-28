PM Modi pays tribute to 'great freedom fighter, fierce nationalist' Savarkar on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the Indian independence leader and the formulator of the Hindutva philosophy Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his birth anniversary on Friday.



Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister called Savarkar a great freedom fighter and a fierce nationalist.

"My tribute to Veer Savarkar, a great freedom fighter and fierce nationalist, on his birth anniversary," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Apart from PM Modi, other BJP leaders including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the party's Maharashtra unit President Madhav Bhandari also paid tribute to Hindu ideologue Savarkar.

Born on 28 May 1883 in Nashik, Savarkar was a freedom fighter, politician, lawyer, writer, and key formulator of the Hindutva philosophy. (ANI)