PM Modi pays tribute to Maharana Pratap, Gopal Krishna Gokhale on their birth anniversaries

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to Maharana Pratap on his birth anniversary and said his sacrifice and dedication to the motherland will always be remembered.



"Tribute to Maharana Pratap, the great warrior who honoured the mother India with his courage, bravery and fighting skills, on his birth anniversary. His sacrifice and dedication to the motherland will always be remembered," PM Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Maharana Pratap was the king of Mewar who fought the Haldighati war. Born on May 9, 1540, he is celebrated as the first native freedom fighter of our nation.

"Tributes to the great warrior of Mewar Maharana Pratap on his birth anniversary today. He represented the glorious Rajputana valour and the spirit of self-sacrifice," tweeted the Congress party.

The Prime Minister, meanwhile, also paid his tribute to freedom fighter Gopal Krishna Gokhale on his birth anniversary.

"Tribute to the great freedom fighter and philanthropist Gopal Krishna Gokhale on his birth anniversary. His dedicated life in the service of the nation will always inspire the countrymen," the Prime Minister's tweet read.

"Remembering former Congress President Gopal Krishna Gokhale, who tirelessly campaigned for Indian self-rule and social reforms," read a tweet on the official handle of Congress.

Gokhale, born on May 9, 1866, was a political leader and a social reformer during the independence movement. (ANI)

