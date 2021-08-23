PM Modi pays tributes to Sree Narayana Guru on his Jayanti

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Sree Narayana Guru on his 167th Jayanti on Monday and remembered his teaching that "provides strengths to millions."



"I bow to Sree Narayana Guru on his Jayanti. His teachings provide strength to millions. His emphasis on learning, social reform, and equality continue to motivate us. He gave immense importance to women empowerment as well as harnessing youth power for social change", he tweeted.

Kerela governor, Arif Mohammed Khan also paid floral tributes to Sree Narayana Guru.

"My humble pranams to Sree Narayana Guru on his 167th Jayanti. With our feet firm on the lofty principles advocated by this Vishwa Guru, let us allow purity to permeate our thoughts, words, and deeds", Khan said, as per PRO, Kerala Raj Bhavan.

Sree Narayana Guru was a social reformer from Kerala who led a reform movement against casteism and promoted new values of spiritual freedom and social equality. (ANI)