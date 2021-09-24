PM Modi presents unique gifts to Kamala Harris, Quad leaders

In a touching gesture, PM Modi presented the Vice President a copy of old notifications related to her grandfather, PV Gopalan, in a wooden handicraft frame. PV Gopalan was a senior and respected government official who served in various positions.PM Modi also gifted VP Harris a Gulabi Meenakari chess set. The craft of Gulabi Meenakari is closely associated with Kashi, one of the oldest cities in the world. It is also the constituency of PM Modi.Each piece on this particular chess set is remarkably handcrafted. The bright colours reflect the vibrancy of Kashi.Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was gifted a Silver Gulabi Meenakari Ship. This ship is also distinctly handcrafted and bright, reflecting eternal Kashi's dynamism.Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was gifted a Sandalwood Buddha Statue.Buddhism plays a big role in bringing India and Japan together. The thoughts and ideas of Lord Buddha reverberate far and wide in Japan.PM Modi is on a three-day visit to the US to attend the Quad Leaders' Summit and address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly. (ANI)