PM Modi reaches Mumbai; to address rally shortly

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reached Maharashtra's capital Mumbai where he is scheduled to address a public gathering shortly.

Modi tweeted a picture of the "spectacular sky" that was captured from the window of his aircraft while en route to the country's financial capital.

"Reached Mumbai. About to address a rally in this vibrant city. Here's a photo of the spectacular sky while on the way to Mumbai," he tweeted.The Prime Minister is in Mumbai for campaigning for the BJP ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections slated to be held on October 21.Earlier today, Modi addressed rallies in Hisar and Gohana in Haryana as part of the BJP's campaigning for the Haryana Assembly polls, which will also be held on October 21.Counting of votes in both Haryana and Maharashtra polls will take place on October 24. (ANI)