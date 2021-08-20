PM Modi recalls sacrifice of Imam Hussain on Muharram

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday remembered the sacrifice of Prophet Muhammad's grandson Hazrat Imam Hussain on the occasion of Muharram.



"We remember the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and recall his courage as well as commitment to justice. He devoted great importance to peace and social equality," said the Prime Minister in a tweet.

Muharram commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the son of Hazrat Ali and the grandson of Prophet Muhammad. It signifies an expression of sorrow over the martyrdom of Imam Hussain at the Battle of Karbala that took place over 14 centuries ago.

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, reaches a crescendo on 10th day of Muharram, the day when Imam Hussain Ibn Ali, and his followers were martyred in 61 Hijri or 680 CE at Karbala, in present-day Iraq.

The tenth day of Muharram is the Day of Ashura, which to Shia Muslims is part of the mourning of Muharram. Sunni Muslims fast during this day. (ANI)

